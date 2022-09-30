Japan Records 35,997 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 35,997 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by about 27,000 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients nationwide with severe symptoms dropped by 10 from Thursday to 178, while the daily death toll came to 100.

In Tokyo, 4,558 new cases were reported, a decline of about 3,000 from a week before. Ten new fatalities were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 21.9 pct to 5,296.6. The number of severely ill patients fell by one from Thursday to 14.

