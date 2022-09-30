Kishida Says Japan Considering Additional Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the country is considering additional sanctions on Russia over its move to annex four regions in Ukraine.

"We'll consider additional sanctions in coordination with our Group of Seven partners," Kishida told reporters after talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone.

Kishida told Zelenskyy that Russia's move to annex the Ukrainian regions infringes on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and violates international law.

The move should never be accepted and the Japanese government strongly denounces it, the prime minister said.

Kishida told Zelenskyy that the G-7 countries will work together to stop Russia's invasion as soon as possible and that Japan will continue support to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

