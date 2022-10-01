Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct Anti-Submarine Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the Unites States and South Korea on Friday conducted joint drills in the Sea of Japan assuming anti-submarine warfare.

The first such trilateral drills since April 2017 were joined by vessels including the Asahi destroyer of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Navy's USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine, and the South Korean navy's Munmu the Great destroyer.

The exercises came after North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan last Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The drills were intended to strengthen the three allies' capabilities to deal with the threat of North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missiles, according to the South Korean navy.

Meanwhile, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference that the drills demonstrated the commitment of Japan, the United States and South Korea to "protect the shared security and prosperity," showing concern over Chinese and Russian navy ships sailing jointly in waters near Japan recently.

