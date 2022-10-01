Ebizo Determined ahead of Assuming Name of Ichikawa Danjuro

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI has spoken about his determination ahead of his succession to Ichikawa Danjuro XIII, the most prestigious stage name in the world of the classical Japanese performing art, this autumn.

"What is required for Danjuro is a stance of not forgetting innovations," the 44-year-old kabuki star told reporters. "I will continue to be a maverick while taking the royal road." Performances to make known his succession to the name of Danjuro are scheduled to be held in November and December.

Ichikawa Danjuro I (1660-1704) invented a wild and dynamic style of kabuki performances, and his successors inherited the tradition while trying to innovate performances. They led the world of kabuki for over 300 years.

Ebizo is set to assume the name of Danjuro nine years after his father, Ichikawa Danjuro XII, died in 2013.

Ebizo said: "I'm not feeling overly responsible. My (stage) name will change, but I'm not going to change. Nor am I going to spoil myself."

