Never Recognizing Russia's Annexation of 4 Ukraine Regions: G-7

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven major powers on Friday reacted harshly to Russia's moves to annex four eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

"We will never recognize these purported annexations, nor the sham 'referenda' conducted at gunpoint," the ministers said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to incorporate the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions into the territory of Russia "constitute a new low point in Russia's blatant flouting of international law" and yet another example of its unacceptable violations of Ukraine's sovereignty, the statement said.

"We will impose further economic costs on Russia, and on individuals and entities--inside and outside of Russia--that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law," the ministers said, calling on "the broader international community to reject Russia's brutal expansionism."

Reiterating their "condemnation of Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric," the ministers urged Russia to "immediately stop its war of aggression" against Ukraine and "withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from Ukraine."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]