JR East's Deluge-Hit Tadami Line Fully Reopens after 11 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Pref., Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, fully reopened its deluge-hit Tadami Line, which connects the neighboring prefectures of Fukushima and Niigata, on Saturday, some 11 years after the disaster.

The move followed the completion of restoration work for a heavily damaged section of the line in Fukushima. Locals cheered the full opening of the line, which they call a "regional treasure."

But train runs on both directions of the line, which links Aizu-Wakamatsu Station in the Fukushima city of Aizuwakamatsu and Koide Station in the Niigata city of Uonuma, were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to a problem with the day's first train that departed from Aizu-Wakamatsu.

The train in question stopped between Todera and Aizu-Sakamoto stations, both in the town of Aizubange in Fukushima, as an emergency brake was applied around 7 a.m. (10 p.m. Friday GMT). After this, 190 passengers on the train used a substitute bus or other means for their travel.

The 135.2-kilometer Tadami Line allows travelers to enjoy beautiful mountain views and is popular among railway fans. But heavy rains that hit Niigata and Fukushima in July 2011 caused substantial damage to the line such as landslides hitting the tracks and a railway bridge being washed away.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]