N. Korea Launches 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from an area around Sunan Airport in Pyongyang on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

One of the two missiles flew about 400 kilometers, and the other traveled about 350 kilometers, according to Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino. Both missiles flew at an altitude of as low as about 50 kilometers, Ino said, adding that they may have traveled on irregular trajectories.

The missiles are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Ino.

The latest launch came after North Korea fired ballistic missiles also last Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The United States and South Korea conducted large-scale joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan between Monday and Thursday. The USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft carrier took part in the exercises.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]