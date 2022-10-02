Japan Eyeing Surveys on Used Clothing to Promote Recycling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to conduct surveys on how used clothing is collected in order to facilitate reuse and recycling.

The ministry aims to promote "sustainable fashion," which calls for reducing the amount of discarded clothing.

The surveys, targeting municipalities and apparel companies, are expected to be launched later this month.

A task force on fashion and the environment set up at the ministry in 2020 will ask some 10 municipalities about the situation related to reuse and recycling, and the proportion of each fabric material used in collected clothing.

The task force, comprising 14 ministry employees, will also interview officials of the municipalities to find challenges concerning the collection of used clothes and recycling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]