Japanese Prince Hisahito Visits Ise Jingu Shrine

Ise, Mie Pref., Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Prince Hisahito, the son of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, on Saturday.

This was the 16-year-old prince's second visit to the shrine in the city of Ise and the first without any member of his family. In March 2013, Prince Hisahito visited Ise Jingu with his parents and Princess Kako, the second daughter of the couple.

During the private visit to Ise Jingu on Saturday, Prince Hisahito, wearing a suit, worshipped at the Geku outer shrine shortly after 2 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT) and then at the Naiku inner shrine.

Prince Hisahito, a first-grader at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, then visited the Jingu Museum in Ise and viewed a special exhibition there about Ise Jingu and the Shosoin temple in the western Japan city of Nara. He asked museum staff about a Japanese harp on display, among other things.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Ise Jingu side invited Prince Hisahito to visit and see the special exhibition as he is now a high school student.

