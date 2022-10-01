Tokyo Logs 3,834 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,834 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by around 1,000 from a week before.

Thirteen deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital on the day, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The seven-day average of new infections fell 18.7 pct week on week to 5,146.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 13, down by one from Friday.

