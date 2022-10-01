Japan to Consider Additional Sanctions against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will accelerate talks on imposing additional sanctions against Russia following its unilateral declaration of the annexation of four eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

Japan plans to work with its Group of Seven partners--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union--in applying more pressure on Russia.

In telephone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that "referendums" held by Russia in the four Ukrainian regions and subsequent moves infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and violate international law.

These moves should never be accepted, and Japan strongly denounces them, he also said, adding that Tokyo wants to consider additional sanctions on Russia.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a statement Friday that Russia's attempts to acquire territory by force "are invalid and go diametrically against the principle of the rule of law in the international community."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]