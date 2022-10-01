No Winner in Nuclear War, UNEP Chief Says in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--It is clear that there is no winner in nuclear war, U.N. Environment Program Executive Director Inger Andersen said during her visit to the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima on Saturday.

Andersen made the remark in talks with reporters. She also underscored the importance of learning about the impact of radiation on the environment. Andersen is the first UNEP chief to visit the city.

Andersen visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and laid flowers at the cenotaph for victims of the atomic bombing in the city's Peace Memorial Park.

Hiroshima was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. The city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, suffered the same fate three days later.

Andersen discussed Hiroshima's measures against climate change with Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui at the international conference center in the park. She also met with hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and students from high schools and universities in Hiroshima Prefecture.

