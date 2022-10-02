Ex-Japan Political Bigwig Takemura Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese political heavyweight Masayoshi Takemura, who served as chief cabinet secretary and finance minister, died on Wednesday. He was 88.

Takemura played a major role in the Japanese political world in the first half of the 1990s, after the collapse of the so-called 1955 system featuring one-party rule by the Liberal Democratic Party.

A native of Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, Takemura entered the Home Affairs Ministry, now integrated into the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, after graduating from the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Economics.

After serving as Shiga governor, Takemura won a seat on the Diet, Japan's parliament, for the first time in 1986 as he ran in the year's election for the House of Representatives on the LDP ticket. He was elected to the Lower House three more times.

In June 1993, Takemura and other LDP members, including Yukio Hatoyama, who later became prime minister, left the party as they aimed for political reforms, and established the now-defunct New Party Sakigake.

