Strong Quake Jolts Southwestern Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake struck southwestern Japan early Sunday.

The temblor, which had an estimated magnitude of 5.8, occurred at a depth of about 30 kilometers off the Osumi Peninsula in the Kyushu region around 12:02 a.m. (3:02 p.m. Saturday GMT).

It registered lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the city of Nichinan in Miyazaki Prefecture, part of Kyushu, and 4 in the city of Miyazaki, the prefecture's capital, and the cities of Kushima and Miyakonojo in the same prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake is unlikely to cause tsunami, the agency said.

