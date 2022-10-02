Japan, U.S., Australia Agree to Beef Up Defense Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The defense ministers from Japan, the United States and Australia have agreed to strengthen the countries' defense cooperation, apparently keeping in mind China, which continues to expand its activities in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Meeting in Hawaii on Saturday, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles also affirmed their intentions to promote joint exercises and defense equipment and technology cooperation.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the three ministers "strongly condemned" China's launch of ballistic missiles in early August, some of which fell into waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

They also "reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" and agreed to "encourage the peaceful solution of cross-Strait issues."

Furthermore, the ministers discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation among Japan, the United States and Australia for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

