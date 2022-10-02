Kishida Seeks to Boost Investment for Economic Security

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday stressed his resolve to increase investment related to economic security.

"In order to promote economic security, we will accelerate investment in fields including quantum technology, artificial intelligence and biotechnology through public-private cooperation," he said in a speech at an international conference on science and technology held in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

Kishida said that promoting innovations through science and technology is a key pillar in his signature policy of realizing a new form of capitalism.

"We will strengthen 'international brain circulation' by enhancing our basic research capabilities and joining hands with like-minded countries that share values," Kishida said.

