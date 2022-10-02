Rival's Secrets Shared among Multiple Kappa Create Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A rival firm's trade secrets that are suspected to have been fraudulently obtained by the president of Kappa Create Co. <7421>, the operator of the Kappa Sushi restaurant chain, were shared among multiple employees of Kappa Create, investigative sources said Sunday.

On the day, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department sent investigation papers on Kappa Create to public prosecutors for allegedly violating the unfair competition prevention law.

The move came after the MPD arrested the Kappa Create president, Koki Tanabe, 46, on Friday on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining the trade secrets of conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain Hama-Sushi Co., a unit of Zensho Holdings Co. <7550>, in violation of the law.

The police department is set to speed up its investigation of the case, suspecting that Kappa Create systematically used the confidential data of Hama-Sushi.

According to the sources, Tanabe, who had been an executive of Zensho, moved to Kappa Create on Nov. 1, 2020, after fraudulently obtaining Hama-Sushi's trade secrets. Before moving to Kappa Create, Tanabe worked for Zensho for more than 20 years.

