Main Building of Odakyu Shinjuku Store Ends Operations

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The main building of Odakyu Department Store Co.'s flagship store complex in Tokyo’s busy Shinjuku district ended its operations Sunday, more than 50 years after it was launched.

The main store building, a landmark in areas west of Shinjuku Station, will be demolished, and a 260-meter-tall new office and commercial building will be constructed on the site in fiscal 2029.

The adjacent Halc annex building will restart as the company’s “Shinjuku” store on Tuesday after refurbishment.

During Sunday’s operations, an announcement was made saying: “We would like to sincerely express our gratitude for all of the kindness we have received from our customers. We kindly ask for your continued support.”

In the evening, the external wall of the building was lit up to show letters expressing Odakyu Department Store’s love for its customers. The day’s operations ended at 8:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. GMT).

