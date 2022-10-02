Japan Logs 29,171 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 29,171 people with the novel coronavirus Sunday, down by about 17,000 from a week before.

New fatalities among COVID-19 patients totaled 53. The number of patients in severe condition stood at 162, down by three from Saturday, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 2,922 people tested positive for the virus Sunday, down by 2,699 from a week before, with the daily count falling below 3,000 for the first time since July 4.

Eleven new deaths were found among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria increased by one from Saturday to 14.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 4,748, down 20.8 pct week on week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]