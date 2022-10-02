Japan Govt Remains Determined to Solve Abduction Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Yonago, Tottori Pref., Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno reiterated on Sunday the government's determination to resolve the issue of North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals decades ago.

"We will fully work (to resolve the abduction issue) while continuing to cooperate closely with other countries concerned, including the United States," the top government spokesman said at a meeting related to the problem held in the city of Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, western Japan.

Matsuno said that "I feel very sorry to victims and their family members" for having been unable to bring back any abductees since five victims returned to Japan from North Korea in 2002. "We have no time to waste in resolving the problem," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Matsuno visited the site in Yonago from which Kyoko Matsumoto, one of the victims, was abducted in 1977.

"It's heart-wrenching to think about the feelings of her elder brother, Hajime, who continues to wait for her return home," Matsuno told reporters.

