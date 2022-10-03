Japan Logs 280,114 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 280,114 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by about 87,000 from the preceding week, bringing the cumulative number to 21,357,344 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most new cases, at 33,236, followed by Osaka, at 19,613, Kanagawa, at 18,638, Hokkaido, at 15,875, and Aichi, at 15,235.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 death toll climbed by 636 to 45,054.

