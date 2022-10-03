Minister Yamagiwa Admits He Met Head of Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa admitted on Monday that he met the top leader of the religious group known as the Unification Church when he attended a meeting hosted by the group in 2018.

"I might have said hello" to the Unification Church leader, Han Hak-ja, at that time, Yamagiwa told a press conference.

In the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's internal survey, Yamagiwa had erroneously reported that the meeting was organized by a Unification Church-related body, not the group itself.

"I take (the false report) seriously and would like to make an apology and correction," the minister said.

He added that he may have attended other meetings hosted by the Unification Church, which is at the center of a controversy in Japan after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]