Kishida Vows to Ease Pain of Higher Electricity Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised on Monday to take "unprecedented and bold" measures to ease pain felt by households and businesses due to a possible rise in electricity bills.

"We're facing a national crisis," Kishida said in a policy speech before the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, citing soaring energy and food prices and a worsening security situation.

"Economic revitalization is the top priority," Kishida said, promising to address soaring prices and a weaker yen, ensure that businesses continue raising wages, and promote investments and reforms to facilitate growth.

Kishida delivered the speech on the opening day of a 69-day extraordinary parliamentary session, the first opportunity for full-fledged debates between ruling and opposition lawmakers since the July election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

On soaring prices, Kishida pledged to "directly ease the heavier burdens on households and businesses" as electricity bills are likely to continue rising due to the impact of the prolonged war in Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]