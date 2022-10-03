Japan Emperor to Undergo Prostate Examination in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito will undergo a prostate examination in early November through magnetic resonance imaging analysis, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The one-day examination is intended to check whether the Emperor is affected by disease after some concerns were raised over previous prostatic specific antigen tests aimed at measuring the blood level of protein contained in prostate fluid.

The Emperor, 62, currently has no subjective symptoms. The result of the MRI examination will be available in a few days and used to decide whether he needs to take a tissue examination.

In March 2007, when the Emperor was crown prince, a polyp was found in his duodenum. He underwent surgery to remove the polyp in June that year.

In January 2003, Emperor Emeritus Akihito underwent surgery for prostate cancer when he was 69 years old and on the throne.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]