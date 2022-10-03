2nd Daughter Seeks Handover of Aum Guru's Remains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The second daughter of Chizuo Matsumoto, the executed founder of the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, has filed a lawsuit to demand that the state hand over her father's remains and hair, it was learned Monday.

The second daughter filed the suit with Tokyo District Court on Sunday, according to an attorney for the daughter.

Matsumoto, who went by the name Shoko Asahara, was executed in 2018 for his involvement in a series of crimes committed by the cult, including a deadly sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system in 1995.

According to the lawyer, the second daughter, who has been staying away from the cult since 2000, met with Matsumoto, while he was in jail, not as a cult member but his daughter.

The daughter's request for the Tokyo Detention House to hand over the remains and hair of Matsumoto has been rejected, the lawyer said.

