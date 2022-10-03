Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Plunge to 14,809

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 14,809 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with the daily count plunging by about 28,000 from a week earlier to about one-third of the week-before level.

Across the country, 66 new deaths linked to COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, were confirmed. The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 162, unchanged from Sunday, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases dived by 4,643 from a week before to 1,673. The seven-day average of new infections fell 35.3 pct to 4,084.7.

New COVID-19 deaths came to 11 in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from the previous day, at 14.

