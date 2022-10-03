Tokyo’s Daily Coronavirus Cases Dive to 1,673

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo dived by 4,643 from a week before to 1,673 on Monday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

In the Japanese capital, the daily tally of new deaths linked to COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, stood at 11 on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Sunday, at 14.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 35.3 pct week on week to 4,084.7.

