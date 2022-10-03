Japan Raps China for Unilateral Gas Field Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan has lodged a strong protest against natural gas field development activities by China in waters near the Japan-China median line in the East China Sea, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Tokyo has newly confirmed flames at one of the structures built by Beijing in the western side of the line, the ministry said, believing that China is highly likely to have started natural gas production activities there.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, made the protest to Yang Yu, minister at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo.

The flames were confirmed at the 17th Chinese structure, where construction moves were detected in May.

In 2008, the two countries agreed to jointly develop a natural gas field in the East China Sea. Talks on the program stalled, however, with China developing the area unilaterally.

