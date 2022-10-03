Kishida, U.S. Admiral Affirm Cooperation in East Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday confirmed their countries' close cooperation in East Asia.

During their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, the two exchanged views on China's activities in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as well as the North Korean situation following the reclusive country's repeated launches of ballistic missiles.

Kishida stressed that Japan will work for peace and stability in the region through efforts to strengthen the response capabilities and deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance and to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Aquilino said that the Japan-U.S. security treaty serves as a foundation for the peace and prosperity of the region.

Meanwhile, Kishida asked Aquilino to safely operate U.S. bases in Japan while paying attention to host communities.

