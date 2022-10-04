North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile over Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in about five years on Tuesday morning, according to the Japanese and South Korean governments.

Around 7:22 a.m. (10:22 p.m. Monday GMT), North Korea launched the missile from a site in the inland province of Chagang. The missile passed over the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan before falling into waters in the Pacific Ocean outside Japan's exclusive economic zone around 7:44 a.m.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference that the missile is assumed to have flown some 4,600 kilometers, the longest ever, with a maximum altitude of about 1,000 kilometers. There have been no reports of damage to aircraft and ships.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the missile flew over Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan around 7:28-29 a.m. and then fell into waters some 3,200 kilometers east of the Pacific coastal city of Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture, south of Aomori.

Via its J-Alert early warning system, the Japanese government urged residents in Aomori, the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and other areas to evacuate to protect themselves from the North Korean missile firing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]