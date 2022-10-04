Japan, U.S., S. Korea Discuss "Robust" Responses to Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Tokyo/Seoul, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Senior security officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea on Monday night Washington time discussed "robust" responses to North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch over Japan, according to a statement released by a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson.

The statement said that U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held telephone talks respectively with Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, and South Korean National Security Office Director Kim Sung-han, and that they "consulted on appropriate and robust joint and international responses."

North Korea's missile launch over Japan on Tuesday morning local time is "destabilizing" and shows North Korea's "blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

Sullivan told Akiba and Kim that the United States will continue its efforts to limit North Korea's ability to advance its nuclear and missile development programs, including with allies and U.N. partners, according to the statement.

Meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, agreed that their countries will work together to deal with the missile launch.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]