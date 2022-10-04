Kishida Names 31-Year-Old Son as PM Secretary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first son assumed the post of executive secretary to the prime minister for political affairs the same day.

The son, Shotaro, 31, formerly a government-paid secretary to Kishida, replaced Takayoshi Yamamoto as the executive secretary.

The appointment of Shotaro was "based on his personality and insight, as well as the principle of placing the right person in the right job," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

