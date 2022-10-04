Kadokawa Chairman Indicted over Tokyo Games Bribery Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors indicted Tuesday Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, chairman of publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468>, on charges of bribing a former Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee executive in connection with sponsor selection for the Games.

The 79-year-old chairman has denied the charges, saying that the money in question was paid as fair consulting fees after a law office said there was no problem in doing so, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Kadokawa announced his intention to resign as chairman of the publisher in a statement released through lawyers.

According to the indictment, Kadokawa conspired with two others to ask Haruyuki Takahashi, the 78-year-old former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive, between April 2016 and March 2018 to make the publisher a sponsor for the event held in summer 2021 with a contract fee of 380 million yen or less.

As a reward for responding to the requests, the Kadokawa side paid some 69 million yen to a consulting firm run by Kazumasa Fukami, 73, between September 2019 and January 2021, according to the indictment.

