J-Alert Malfunctions Found over N. Korean Missile Firing

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Malfunctions in Japan's J-Alert early warning system occurred in six municipalities Tuesday, causing failures to warn residents properly about a North Korean ballistic missile, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

"We will work to determine the cause and prevent recurrence of any similar incidents," internal affairs minister Minoru Terada told reporters on the day.

The six were the city of Eniwa and the towns of Teshio, Rishiri and Shinhidaka, all in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, as well as the cities of Aomori and Hirakawa in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori.

Due to the malfunctions, warnings were not issued properly through community emergency radio and other systems in the municipalities.

In the city of Aomori, information received from the J-Alert system was not automatically sent to residents via email. Such emails were sent manually about an hour after the information was received, according to the city.

