Japan Logs 40,671 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 40,671 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by about 2,900 from a week earlier, and reported 90 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients.

The number of severely ill patients across the country increased by five from the previous day to 167, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections fell by 937 from a week before to 4,310. The seven-day average of new cases slid 39.4 pct to 3,950.9.

New COVID-19 deaths came to eight in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria stood at 10, down by four.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]