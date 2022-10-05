Kishida, Biden Vow to Boost Alliance's Deterrence Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Tuesday that a fresh ballistic missile launch by North Korea earlier in the day was a clear and serious challenge to peace and stability in the international community.

In their 25-minute telephone talks, Kishida and Biden confirmed that Japan and the United States will be strengthening their alliance's deterrence and response capabilities.

The North Korean missile launched on the day was the first to fly over Japan in five years. North Korea may take further provocative action such as a nuclear test

In the talks with Biden, Kishida reiterated that Japan will drastically improve its defense power.

The Japanese and U.S. leaders also affirmed close cooperation to realize the complete denuclearization of North Korea based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.

