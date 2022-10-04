Kishida Vows Full Devotion 1 Year since Taking Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to devote himself completely to serving as the country's leader Tuesday, which marked one year since he took office.

"Both Japan and the world are at a historic turning point," Kishida told reporters. "I will strive to carry out my duties with my whole heart and soul."

Touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kishida looked back on his first year as prime minister.

"We've faced a string of major events that only occur once in decades," he said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]