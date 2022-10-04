Japan, U.S. Conduct Fighter Drill after N. Korea Fires Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 12 fighter jets of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps carried out a joint drill over the East China Sea on Tuesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said.

The joint drill was apparently intended to send warnings to North Korea, which fired a ballistic missile over Japan earlier in the day.

In the drill, held above waters west of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region, Japan and the United States aimed to check their immediate response capabilities and show their cooperation.

According to the Defense Ministry, the unscheduled drill was joined by four F-15 fighters and four F-2 fighters of the ASDF and four U.S. Marine F-35B stealth fighters stationed at the Iwakuni air base in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi.

The fighter jets scrambled from different bases to meet in the air and fly in formation.

