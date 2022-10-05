U.S. Seeks Dialogue with N. Korea after Missile Firing over Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday called on North Korea to hold a dialogue with the United States following Pyongyang's ballistic missile firing over Japan earlier in the day.

"The launch was a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions," Jean-Pierre said.

She then said, "This action underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy."

The North Korean missile, the first to fly over Japan in five years, fell into Pacific waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone after traveling about 4,600 kilometers.

"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Jean-Pierre said.

