Japan Reopens Embassy in Kyiv

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday it has reopened its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that had been shut since March in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy will operate with a minimum number of staff, including Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, for the time being to ensure safety. Its functions will be limited to information-gathering and liaison and coordination with the Ukrainian government.

"We found it possible to operate the embassy by taking sufficient safety measures," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

Consular services, including visa issuance, will continue to be provided at such locations as the embassy in Poland.

Japan was the last Group of Seven nation to reopen its embassy in Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]