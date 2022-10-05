Japan Lower House Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday condemning North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan the day before.

The lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, said in the resolution that the missile launch posed a grave and immediate threat to the country's security and was utterly unacceptable.

It demanded that North Korea stop provocative actions and immediately abandon its nuclear and missile development.

Stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts to bring about self-restraint by North Korea, the resolution said that Japan needs to work more to ensure U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang are fully implemented.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a Lower House meeting that Japan "will strongly urge all U.N. member states to abide completely by U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions while working closely together with related countries, including the United States and South Korea."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]