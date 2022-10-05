Kishida Says Will Aim to Set Rules for State Funerals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his administration will aim to establish rules for holding state funerals for former prime ministers, after such a funeral for Shinzo Abe late last month drew controversy.

"We'll aim to set certain rules regarding what kind of procedures, such as those with the Diet, should be taken," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, in response to a question from Yoko Kamikawa, acting secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

As for the Sept. 27 state funeral for Abe, Kishida said the government will release the results of a review of the event as soon as possible after hearing opinions from experts in a wide range of fields and sorting out related issues.

The prime minister said that the Diet will hopefully have discussions across party lines based on the review results, and then the government will strive to draw up state funeral rules that can gain broad support from the public.

The Kishida administration was criticized by some after it decided to hold the state funeral for Abe without consulting the Diet.

