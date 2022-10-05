Japan OKs Pfizer's Latest COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry Wednesday approved U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc.'s latest COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the currently dominant BA.5 omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The ministry also approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 6 months and 4 years old.

The approvals under special screening procedures came immediately after a health ministry panel endorsed the vaccines at a meeting earlier in the day.

The vaccines will be delivered across Japan from this month.

Pfizer's latest COVID-19 vaccine is a bivalent type containing ingredients derived from the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants and from the original coronavirus strain first found in Wuhan, China. It is already in use in the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]