41,018 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A total of 41,018 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Japan on Wednesday, down by some 8,500 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 86 on the day. The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by seven from the previous day to 160, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infection cases dropped by 1,260 from a week before to 4,067. The seven-day average of new cases fell 39.9 pct to 3,770.9.

Seven new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, while there were 10 patients with severe symptoms under the capital's criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

