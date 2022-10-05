Japan to Discuss Screenings for N-Plants over 60 Yrs Old

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The chairman of Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday instructed the NRA Secretariat to discuss what appropriate safety screenings should be for nuclear power plants over 60 years old.

"There is a need to discuss how to ensure the safety" of such plants, Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka said.

The authority Wednesday interviewed officials of the industry ministry's Natural Resources and Energy Agency discussing extending the operating life of nuclear plants beyond the 60-year limit set under the nuclear reactor regulation law.

At present, the maximum operating period is 40 years in principle and can be extended by up to 20 years if the NRA gives approval after a screening process, according to the law, revised following the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

In July 2020, the NRA said that the length of the operating life is not a matter that the regulatory body should comment on as it involves a government policy decision.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]