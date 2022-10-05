LDP to Ask Ex-PM Noda to Deliver Memorial Speech for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering asking former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, an opposition lawmaker, to deliver a memorial speech at the Diet, the country's parliament, for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The LDP is seen sounding out the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, to which Noda belongs, on the idea, ruling and opposition party sources said Wednesday.

Noda is expected to say yes if such a request formally made.

The LDP hopes that the speech for Abe, gunned down during a campaign speech in July, will be given during the current extraordinary Diet session running until Dec. 10.

Noda attended the state funeral for Abe held in Tokyo on Sept. 27 although CDP executives chose not to attend amid divided public opinion.

