Japan, S. Korea Leaders to Hold Phone Talks on Thurs.

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold talks over the phone on Thursday, it was learned Wednesday.

Kishida and Yoon are expected to confirm their countries' cooperation against tension-raising moves by North Korea.

On Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan for the first time since 2017. Some experts have suggested that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test sometime between late October and November.

In the wake of Tuesday's missile firing, Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden held telephone talks the same day, condemning the latest launch by North Korea and confirming their close cooperation toward the denuclearization of North Korea.

The Kishida-Yoon talks on the heels of the Kishida-Biden talks are apparently aimed at showing that Japan, the United States and South Korea will coordinate to deal with North Korea.

