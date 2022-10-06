Kishida Mulling Visit to Australia This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Australia as early as late this month to have talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, it was learned Wednesday.

Kishida is eager to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries, in the face of an increasingly hegemonic China, as well as in the wake of North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan on Tuesday, informed sources said.

Albanese visited Japan in May, to join a Quad summit among Japan, the United States, Australia and India, and again in September, to attend a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kishida is partly considering a visit to Australia in return for the Japan visits by the Australian leader, according to the sources.

Kishida had been planning to visit Australia in January but dropped the plan due to the spread of COVID-19.

