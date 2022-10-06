Kishida Cautious of Seeking Unification Church Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday expressed a cautious view on the idea of seeking a court order to dissolve the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Whether to request such an order based on the religious corporations law "needs to be decided carefully in terms of freedom of religion," with due regard paid to court precedents, Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The religious group, along with its practices of selling goods to members at high prices and collecting massive donations, has come under spotlight since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in July by a man motivated by Abe's alleged links with the group.

Kishida also pledged to place top priority on protecting the people's daily lives from soaring prices.

"We'll seamlessly implement measures to tackle inflation," Kishida said, adding that a comprehensive package of economic measures will be drawn up within this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]