Kishida May Talk with Party Leaders before Strategy Revision

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated on Thursday that he will consider holding talks with other party leaders before the planned revision of the country's National Security Strategy.

At a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on the day, Nippon Ishin No Kai (Japan Innovation Party) chief Nobuyuki Baba proposed holding parliamentary talks before the revision.

Responding to Baba, Kishida said that as the proposal is constructive, he will consider it, including the possibility of having talks among party leaders.

On measures to tackle rising prices, Kishida vowed that the government will shore up consumption by strengthening aid to people and businesses in difficult situations, such as directly alleviating the increased burden of electricity bills.

Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii urged the government to cut the consumption tax. But Kishida ruled out such a move.

